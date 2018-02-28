About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

To end war, Ghani offers to recognise Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday offered to recognize the Taliban which he has previously referred to as “terrorists” as a legitimate political party as part of a process that could lead to talks to end over 16 years of war in the country.

“We are making this offer without preconditions in order to lead to a peace agreement,” Ghani said at an international conference attended by officials from about 25 countries, including India, and organizations such as the UN and NATO.

He said the Taliban were expected to give input to the peace-making process.

The Kabul Process meeting is ailed at arriving at a plan for peace in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government released a detailed document titled "Offering Peace: Framing the Kabul Conference" outlining the offer to the Taliban.

