About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To boost tourism, J&K Bank launches ‘Help Tourism’

To boost tourists in the State, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has launched ‘Help tourism’
“This product has been designed to cater to two sets of prospective customers with distinct needs and aspirations. For, we remain committed to provide the best financial products tailored to meet the varied requirements of our diverse clientele besides providing business opportunities to the educated youth so that they contribute positively to the state economy,” J&K Bank Chairman & MD R K Chhibber said at the launch bank’s product titled ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’, which has been custom-made to boost the tourism infrastructure within the state.
The twin-purpose loan product has two components tailored to provide hassle-free credit for the conversion of residential properties into tourist guest houses. Besides, it will also enable prospective borrowers to purchase adventure sports equipment for setting up outlets/facilities to hire the equipment to local, national and international customers desirous of undertaking various kinds of adventure sports or for providing recreation and adventure related services to the paying visitors.
The quantum of finance will be from Rs. 1 lac per room to Rs. 15 Lac per guest house while as in case of adventure equipment the maximum loan will be Rs. 15 lacs.
Moreover, the loan under ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’ shall be provided only for renovation/refurbishment of residential houses and purchase of required materials, while as the adventure sports equipment has to be purchased from registered national agencies or imported from abroad.

 

Latest News

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

Jun 12 | PTI
Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To boost tourism, J&K Bank launches ‘Help Tourism’

              

To boost tourists in the State, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has launched ‘Help tourism’
“This product has been designed to cater to two sets of prospective customers with distinct needs and aspirations. For, we remain committed to provide the best financial products tailored to meet the varied requirements of our diverse clientele besides providing business opportunities to the educated youth so that they contribute positively to the state economy,” J&K Bank Chairman & MD R K Chhibber said at the launch bank’s product titled ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’, which has been custom-made to boost the tourism infrastructure within the state.
The twin-purpose loan product has two components tailored to provide hassle-free credit for the conversion of residential properties into tourist guest houses. Besides, it will also enable prospective borrowers to purchase adventure sports equipment for setting up outlets/facilities to hire the equipment to local, national and international customers desirous of undertaking various kinds of adventure sports or for providing recreation and adventure related services to the paying visitors.
The quantum of finance will be from Rs. 1 lac per room to Rs. 15 Lac per guest house while as in case of adventure equipment the maximum loan will be Rs. 15 lacs.
Moreover, the loan under ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’ shall be provided only for renovation/refurbishment of residential houses and purchase of required materials, while as the adventure sports equipment has to be purchased from registered national agencies or imported from abroad.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;