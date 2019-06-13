To boost tourism, J&K Bank launches ‘Help Tourism’

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To boost tourists in the State, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has launched ‘Help tourism’

“This product has been designed to cater to two sets of prospective customers with distinct needs and aspirations. For, we remain committed to provide the best financial products tailored to meet the varied requirements of our diverse clientele besides providing business opportunities to the educated youth so that they contribute positively to the state economy,” J&K Bank Chairman & MD R K Chhibber said at the launch bank’s product titled ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’, which has been custom-made to boost the tourism infrastructure within the state.

The twin-purpose loan product has two components tailored to provide hassle-free credit for the conversion of residential properties into tourist guest houses. Besides, it will also enable prospective borrowers to purchase adventure sports equipment for setting up outlets/facilities to hire the equipment to local, national and international customers desirous of undertaking various kinds of adventure sports or for providing recreation and adventure related services to the paying visitors.

The quantum of finance will be from Rs. 1 lac per room to Rs. 15 Lac per guest house while as in case of adventure equipment the maximum loan will be Rs. 15 lacs.

Moreover, the loan under ‘J&K Bank Help Tourism’ shall be provided only for renovation/refurbishment of residential houses and purchase of required materials, while as the adventure sports equipment has to be purchased from registered national agencies or imported from abroad.