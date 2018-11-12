About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA lands in Kishtwar

To assist SIT probing Parihar brothers’ killing

Published at November 12, 2018 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)525views


To assist SIT probing Parihar brothers’ killing

Imran Shah

Kishtwar, Nov 11:

As mystery continues over the killing of Parihar brothers despite several arrests in the hilly town, an expert team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) landed in Kishtwar to assist Special Investigation Team (SIT) of J&K Police.
Soon after the killing of senior BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajit Parihar, tension erupted in Kishtwar and curfew was imposed by the authorities to avoid any untoward incident.
Even as Governor Satya Paul Malik himself claimed that both the brothers were killed by militants, yet many in Kishtwar think otherwise.
Police authorities and administration have been weaving stories and till date have not come to any solid conclusion.
So far, over 18 suspected people have been detained by the SIT team for their interrogation including a government employee.
The NIA team reached Kishtwar to assist local Police with their experts and more arrests are likely in the coming days.
Meanwhile, tensions have defused to a considerable extent in the area.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top