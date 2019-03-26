To appease Muslim voters, RSS leader talks about ‘Pakistani Mujahirs’; WPRs aghast

March 26, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

In a bid to appease Muslim community, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on The RSS on Monday claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir and many other states of India, who migrated during the partition to Pakistan, were not given citizenship by that country.



Speaking before media in Jammu, RSS man and top leader of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Inderesh Kumar said that Pakistan was created in 1947 following bloodshed. “ And when Pakistan’s assembly was constituted, a question came who are the citizens, foreigners or refugees in the newly created nation.”

“They issued forms to be filled all those who were in Pakistan. Since refugees from Indian states, especially Jammu and Kashmir had no documents of land or other things, they were not given the citizenship by Pakistan,” he said.

Kumar said that these people, who had migrated to Pakistan and helped in creation of Pakistan, are being treated as “muhajirs (Refugees) and under the banner of Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), they are fighting for their rights in Pakistan”.

The RSS senior leader talked about the “work done by the Modi Government for Muslim community in last five years including doubling the Haj quota”.

Targeting separatists, and militant outfits, he said, those shouting “Pakistan Zindabad are following anti-Islamic teaching”. “Muslims are told by their religion to be nationalist (Hubalvatni). Such people are enemies of Islam and the country who shout pro-Pak slogans,” he added.

Ahead of parliamentary polls, Kumar’s visit to Jammu is seen as to convince the Muslim voters and to activate the RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Manch has leaders not only in Jammu, but surprisingly, in Kashmir valley.

West Pakistani Refugee (WPR), leader Laba Ram Gandhi, told Rising Kashmir that it was unfortunate that their demand for citizenship right has not been considered by the Government despite assurances and slogans.

“We have been living on the International Border since seven centuries. West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) were not given reservation in the International Border residents because of a condition that only permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir can avail benefit,” said Gandhi.

He said that as BJP has been walking on the footprint of Congress party during their five years of rule in the country, “WPR remained at the receiving end.”

Annoyed with the sitting Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Gandhi said that “I have filed nomination papers for Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat.”

“BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat did not help them, even as Dr Jatinder Singh tried his best.”

In Bari Brahmana, he said, Army organized recruitment rally of Territorial Army for a Battalion where WPR youth where not allowed to participate because they were not the permanent citizen.