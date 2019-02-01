TM spokesperson bereaved, Chairman offers condolences

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has extended condolences and sympathies to Shabir Ahmed Zargar on the demise of his mother. In a statement, the spokesperson of the party said besides separatist leaders and activists scores of people from different walks of life participated in her funeral prayers led by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.
Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathies with party spokesman Shabir Ahmed Zargar on his mother’s demise Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, in a statement issued on Thursday, termed her demise as a personal loss.
“She was a simple and dignified mother whose services and sacrifices for the sacred cause would always be remembered. Her separation is indeed separation of love, care, and affection for all of us and above all,” he said.
Besides Tehreek-e-Muzahamat leaders and activists Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, Muhammad Salim Zargar, Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rafiq, Aijaz Rasool, and Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat (Tehreek-e-Hurriyat) Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Bhat, Javed Ahmed Zargar Muhammad Amin Jaan, Sheikh Zulfiqar( JKLF). Muhammad Rafiq Ganaie (ML). Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Farooq Ahmed Soudagar ( AACYF) Mehraj ud Din, Bashir Ahmed Budgami (SM) and others including Mohammad Iqbal Gundroo, Dr. Shouket Ahmed Kadla, Ansaar Ahmed Handoo, Muhammad Haroon participated in her funeral prayers.