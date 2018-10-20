TLSC constitutes legal literacy Club at GHSS Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar on Friday organized a legal literacy club at Government Higher Secondary School.
According to an official, while addressing the students, TLSC chairman, Ramnagar Anjum Ara stressed on greater legal awareness among the students including people of the rural areas about the concept and function of legal literacy Club.
She said that students can play a pivotal role in sensitizing the society and act a bridge between local people and legal services Committee.
She made the students aware about various schemes and acts launched by the Government of India for the welfare of general public to avail benefits of these schemes.
Among others present were President Bar Association K.D Sharma Principal, Staff members of the school besides members of Bar Association Ramnagar, the official added.
Lakhanpur: Excise deptt crackdowns on illegal quarry transportation
Jammu, Oct 19: Excise department has launched a crackdown to tighten noose around illegal transportation of quarry in Gandyal and Nagri areas, an official added.
He said that during recent drive, a team of Excise Department caught two vehicles bearing registration Nos.PB07AS6582 & PB13AB-9398 each carrying ‘Bajri’ illegally with malafide intentions to evade the Toll.
The action against the violators has been launched in compliance to series of Court Judgments asking the stone crusher units operating in Kerian Gandyal and Nagri and nearby areas of Kathua District to route their material through Toll Posts established at Gandyal Village and Nagri and pay Toll tax in accordance with rule 3(2) of J & K Levy of Toll Act , 1995, the official added.
The official added that in compliance of above Judgment and to implement this judgment in letter and spirit , a show cause notice was issued and served to all the crusher units under section 13 (2) of J & K Levy of Toll Act , 1995 to comply passed by the High Court. But despite clear cut judgment, the crusher units are trying to evade the toll tax by not passing through the Toll Posts established, which prompted the department to take action.
The Excise department team lead by ETOs Sandeep Gupta and Aamir Ayaiz Rather laid nakas at different points and chased the evading vehicles in a calculated and strategic manner on established Toll Posts Kerian Gandyal and Goondh. The accused drivers had a scuffle with the Excise team but eventually were apprehended and the vehicles were confiscated by the team and brought to Toll Post Lakhanpur, the official added.
Accordingly, the proceedings under sections 3 & 8 of the J&K Levy of Tolls Act, 1995, were initiated and demand notices were issued to owners/ drivers of the vehicles which included Rs.89040/- on account of Basic toll & toll on goods along with fine of Rs.880200/-, the official added.
The official added that the operation was monitored by Ashish Kumar Gupta, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur under overall guidance of Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez Rohella.