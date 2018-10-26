TJAC warns of agitation if demands not met

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
President EJAC and Chairman Teachers Joint Action Committee Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting of Teachers Joint Action Committee at Srinagar.
“In the meeting”, as per the statement, “The participants lambasted the Governor administration for playing with the sentiments of builders of nations by all means.”
Wani said that after negotiation with Governor of State along with Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganie, Secretary Education Ajit Kumar Shahu, Director Education Kashmir Gh. Nabi Itoo, Director Samagra Tufail Ahmad Mattoo in which Governor of J&K has announced that 7th pay commission will be released in favor of SSA Teachers, Head Teachers and RMSA Masters, Head Masters from Sept. 2018 and described this demand genuine and justified besides other demand of linking of salaries with state sector and creations of posts, and on the directions of the Governor, the said decision was publicly announced by Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganie at hunger strike camp under the banner of Teacher Joint Action Committee at Partap Park before huge gathering of print and electronic media and thousands of teachers who had come for solidarity with their brothers on hunger strike.
“But it is unfortunate that instead of releasing salary of Sept. 2018 with 7th pay commission to end chaos and confusion among the teaching fraternity government has added fuel to the fire by releasing salary of July which has been their legitimate right and has been delayed by the incompetent government due to unknown reasons,” he said.
He said, “It seems government is killing time and this attitude tells upon the credibility of Governor of J&K, his Advisors in particular and the Governor Administration in general.”
He alleged, “Some Babu’s at the highest position in the finance department are always hell bent upon to damage employees’ cause by their negative mindset and enough is enough. Time has come now to expose those Babu’s publicly.”