TJAC urges Governor for early release of 7th pay commission

Condemns police action on peaceful protest of teachers
Condemns police action on peaceful protest of teachers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 23:
Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (TJAC) President, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Sunday urged Governor of state Satya Pal Malik, to resolve the issue of disbursement of salaries of SSA Teachers as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
In a statement to, Wani hoped that the Committee headed by the Finance Secretary will make early recommendations for de-linking of salaries of SSA Teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters from the erstwhile Central flagship scheme, which is a long pending demand of the teaching community.
“We are sure that the new Governor would have discussed the issue with concerned authorities. We appeal to for immediate resolution of issue as per the aspirations of the teaching community,” he added.
Referring to the fruitful discussion held with Advisor Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie yesterday, Wani said the ongoing hunger strike of teachers is justified for the implementation of the legitimate right of 7th pay commission which is a part of salary and for restoration of honour and dignity of the teaching fraternity.
While addressing the teachers, President TJAC said there is no justification to deny the 7th Pay Commission to the SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters who have been regularised by a transparent process and are getting the benefits of 6th pay commission besides time bound promotions, regular increments.
While speaking to the peaceful procession of teachers, he said that we are hopeful that after the meeting with Advisor Khurshid Ahmad Gananie the justified and genuine legitimate issue of 7th pay commission will be implemented.
Wani said that TJAC will continue its chain hunger strike till the government makes a formal order/announcement for implementation of 7th pay commission in favour of the affected teaching fraternity.
While speaking, Wani referred to the discussions with the Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Choudhury in which he briefed him about the injustice meted out to the SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters and also ignoring their legitimate claim of 7th pay commission that too a part of salary.
EJAC President expressed confidence that the committee headed by principal secretary finance will accede to the justified and legitimate demands of teaching fraternity at an earliest without wasting any more time so that teaching fraternity will prefer to be in the class rooms for shaping the future of their students instead of opting the path of agitation.
Wani condemned the police action on peaceful demonstration of teachers who were marching from Pratap Park to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for early redressal of 7th pay commission issue. He while speaking to the media persons before his arrest along with hundreds of activists and leaders of TJAC said that our genuine and justified struggle will continue till the issues will be resolved TJAC never believes in confrontation and prefers resolution of issues by negotiations but Delay delaying policies and pressure tactics of the government are the main cause for opting agitational path.
President TJAC appealed the teaching fraternity to be united at this crucial juncture irrespective of their position and posts and to show Solidarity with the SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters at all levels.
He thanked all the teachers and the leaders of TJAC who participated in the mega protest and maintained discipline and showed patience in a difficult situation. He also thanked the people from and electronic media for their positive approach in highlighting the legitimate issues of teachers. (KNS)