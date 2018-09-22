TJAC to hold mega protest demonstration on Sep 23

Teachers will march peacefully from Pratap Park to Raj Bhawan: Wani
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 21:
Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) Friday announced a mega peaceful protest demonstration from Pratap Park to Raj Bhawan on Sunday, September 23.
In a statement, TJAC spokesperson said that an extraordinary meeting of TJAC was held here today under the chairmanship of President EJAC and Chairman Teachers Joint Action Committee, Abdul Qayoom Wani. He said the meeting had a threadbare discussion on the deferred mega protest demonstration which was scheduled to be held on 16th September and was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.
“In the meeting all the leaders expressed their anguish over the delay tactics of the government in implementing the 7th pay commission in favour of SSA teachers, head teachers, RMSA masters and head masters and linking their salaries with the state sector. It was unanimously decided that TJAC will not bear further injustice with the nation builders and callous attitude of the government towards teaching community,” the spokesperson said. He said Chairman TJAC, Abdul Qayoom Wani made it clear to the government that the teachers are not demanding stars from the sky but their legitimate rights have been snatched which is totally unacceptable and will be fought tooth and nail unless and until the genuine demands are resolved. Wani said TJAC is on continuous struggle since months together but “we have been receiving only hollow assurances from the government which has compelled us to intensify our struggle and to announce indefinite chain hunger strike which is going on at Srinagar and Jammu respectively during which the health condition of many teachers is deteriorating day by day and the silence of the government is cause of concern for the teachers in particular and the whole employee fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir in general.”
He said keeping all these circumstances and miserable conditions of the teachers in view, TJAC will hold a peaceful mega protest demonstration form Pratap Park Srinagar towards RaJ Bhawan on 23rd September (Sunday) in which thousands of teacher from across the valley will participate and register their protest against the ‘step motherly’ treatment of the government against teachers.
In a statement Wani has advised the teaching fraternity irrespective of their position, cadre and status to join the mega protest demonstration to show solidarity with SSA teachers, head teachers, RMSA masters and head masters and the teaches who are chain hunger strike..
“All the state, provincial, district, zonal level leaders and volunteers of teaches joint action committee are directed to gear up on war footing basis to make the protest demonstration historical and result oriented,” he said. The meeting was attended by the leaders of TJAC including Gazi Abdul Aziz, Mohd Afzal Bhat,Peer Nisar Ahmad, Parvaz Iqbal Shah,Shah Fayaz, Harpal Singh Pali, Showkat Ali Beigh, Hatim Qayoom, Qayoom Sanayi, Dr.Gani, Syed Misaaq, Ashaq Rasool and others.