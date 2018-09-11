TJAC to continue chain hunger strike will

Candle-lit march on Sep 11, mega demonstration on Sep 16
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
A state level emergency meeting of Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) executive and provincial members was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of its Chairman and President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani.
In a statement issued here, TJAC spokesperson said that in the meeting all the leaders condemned the silence of the state government over the legitimate demands of SSA teachers, head teachers, RMSA masters and head masters like implementation of 7th pay commission and linking of their salaries with state exchequer.
He said in the meeting Chairman TJAC said that besides peaceful demonstration from last four months in three regions of the state including continuous chain hunger strike on both the provincial headquarters Jammu and Srinagar, the government seemed unmoved which compelled us to announce and opt other options of agitation.
“Besides the continuous hunger strike TJAC has decided to go for a candle light march from Pratap park to Raj Bhawan on Tuesday September 11, 2018 and the same candle lit march will be held at Press Enclave Jammu under the leadership of Ganesh Khajuria and Vinod Sharma besides mega demonstration of teachers will be held on September 16 from press enclave Jammu,” he said.
Wani added that keeping in view the support from the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and civil societies, trade unions, political parties, religious and social organisations, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Chamber of Commerce and private school association, journalists, non-political organisations, and people from all the walks of the society without any caste, creed colour, region and religion, TJAC leadership has changed its program of mass demonstration on working days and has decided to go for mass demonstration on Sunday, 16th September for the larger interest of the students in particular and the common people in general.
He said the day will be observed as ‘mega demonstration day and solidarity day’ with SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters for the resolution of their legitimate demands all the teachers irrespective of their cadre and position are expected to attend the demonstration at SK Park at 10 am to show solidarity with teaching fraternity.