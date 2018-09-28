TJAC thanks Guv, admin for implementing 7th Pay Commission

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) on Thursday hailed Governor for his intervention in the decision to implement 7th Pay Commission for teachers. The leaders of the committee also thanked Advisor Ganaie and Secretary School Education for the decision. The spokesperson of TJAC said that the struggle of teachers ended with success. He further said that a high-level meeting of TJAC was held at its central office, Srinagar under the chairmanship of President EJAC and Chairman TJAC Ab. Qayoom Wani. In the meeting leaders of all the affiliated organizations of TJAC were present. According to the statement, the leaders apprised the participants in the meeting about the meeting held between the leaders of TJAC lead by Abdul Qayoom Wani, with Governor Malik at Rajbhawan in which Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganaie, Secretary Education Ajit Kumar Sahoo, Director School Education Dr. G.N .Itoo and Director SAMAGRA Tufail Matoo were present. Chairman TJAC Ab. Qayoom Wani said, “We put forth our viewpoint regarding the implementation of 7th Pay Commission, linking of salaries to State budget & creation of posts with legal and moral justification and succeeded in convincing Governor about the issues.” He further said Governor Malik was convinced by the argument and the Governor issued on spot directions for implementation of 7th Pay Commission in favour of SSA Teachers, Head Teachers, and RMSA Masters & Headmasters and advised the advisor to attend the camp of hunger strike teachers and announce the decision of the Government. Wani and other leaders in the meeting hailed the “positive approach” and decision of the Governor, regarding 7th Pay Commission.
Wani hailed “the courage and dedication” of teachers & leaders of TJAC. He said, “They showed their commitment with the cause for last so many months during protest rallies.” He also praised the support of civil society, religious organizations, Traders, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Chamber of Commerce and Political and Non- Political Parties for the cause of teachers.