TJAC holds candle light march, demands release of salary, other benefits

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17:
The top leaders of Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) Friday organised a candle light march here at Press Colony and marched towards Rajbhawan under the leadership of President EJAC, Chairman Teachers Joint Action Committee, Ab Qayoom Wani.
In a statement TJAC spokesperson said similar protests was also organised at Press Club Jammu and other Districts of Jammu Province under the leadership of Ganesh Khajuria and Vinod Sharma.
The spokesperson said the protest march from Press Colony comprising of 100 top brass leaders of TJAC marched towards Rajbhawan with candles in their hands as a mark of protest for ignoring 40,000 SSA teachers, Head Teachers and RMSA Masters from the benefits of 7th Pay Commission which is their legitimate right.
“The government deliberately showed step motherly treatment towards the builders of nation and have put them in mental trauma besides caused social and economical problems for them. While talking to media President EJAC, Chairman Teachers Joint Action Committee Ab Qayoom Wani urged upon His Excellency the Governor of the state N N Vohra, Honorable advisors to Governor B B Viyas, Khursheed Ahmad Ganie, Chief Secretary, B.V Subramanyium, Secretary School Education, Rigzian Sampheal to release the salary of SSA teachers, Head teachers and RMSA Masters as per the 7th Pay Commission otherwise Teachers have decided not to receive salary as per 6th pay commission,” the spokesperson added.
In his address Wani said that we are not against the committee framed by the Government but the formation of the committee must be exclusively for exploring options for creation of posts for 40,000 teachers and linking of their salaries with the State sector.
“TJAC has already announced its programme for indefinite hunger strike from August 30. If government failed to redress the sensitivity of issue, then the leadership of TJAC will intensify the agitation and will explore other options of protest to get their legitimate rights redressed,” Wani added.
W.hile moving from Press Colony to Rajbhawan, a large contingent of police foiled the march on Residency Road and bundled the TJAC leadership in Kothibagh police station. Wani condemned the police action and warned that any kind of pressure tactics from the government will yield negative results and the responsibility shall lie on the shoulders of the authorities.
Those who were arrested include Ab Qayoom Wani, Mohd Akbar Khan, Riyazul Rehman, Mohd Rafiq Rather, Shah Fayaz, Harpal Singh pali,Qayoom Sanaie, Saleem Sagar, Mohd Afzal Bhat, Hatim Qayoom, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Magray, Pir Nisar Ahmad,Feroz Ahmad, Feroz Ahmad Dar, Parvaiz Iqbal, Hyder Ali Khan, Iftiqar Geelani, Showkat Ali Beig, Shah Aashaq, Khadim Raza,Mohd Amin Mohd Akbar Dar, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Gh Nabi Sofi, Nazir Ahmad, Mohd Shafi Rather, Mohd Shafi Wani and others.