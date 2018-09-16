About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

TJAC defers Srinagar Protest March

Srinagar, Sep 15

Teachers Joint Action committee (TJAC) has deferred its proposed demonstration scheduled on 16th September from Partap Park to Rajbhawan, Srinagar till further decision. A statement, issued on September 15 by Press and publicity wing of TJAC, said that the decision to change the protest program in Srinagar was taken “due to unavoidable circumstances.” However, the program at Jammu will remain unchanged, the statement clarified.
As per the statement, this decision was taken in an emergency meeting convened at Srinagar under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayom Wani. TJAC has informed all Provincial leaders, district presidents,zonal presidents, delegates, activists besides entire teaching fraternity of Kashmir Division to act accordingly.
TJAC has clarified that the indefinite chain hunger strike, which has entered 13th day, at Partap Park Sringar and 17th day at press club Jammu will continue, as per schedule.

 

