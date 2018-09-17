TJAC condemns police action on protesting teachers at Jammu

Threatens stir, says Govt must come up with expectations of teaching community
Srinagar:
Joint Action Committee (TJAC) on Sunday condemned the police action of protesting teachers at Jammu—urging Governor Satya Pal Malik led government to come up to the expectations of the teaching community or face agitation.
In this regard an emergency meeting of TJAC was held at Pratap Park Srinagar under the chairmanship of President Employees Joint Action Committee, and chairman TJAC, Ab Quyoom Wani in which all the leaders of TJAC were present.
All the leaders hailed the role of TJAC leaders and teachers who are on hunger strike at Srinagar for last 14 days and at Jammu for the last 19 days at press club Jammu.
A mega peaceful protest demonstration was held from press club Jammu under the leadership of senior TJAC leaders Ganesh Khajuria and Vinod Sharma in which thousands of teachers participated. The same mega demonstration was to be held at Srinagar on 16 September but it was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.
In the meeting president Employees Joint Action Committee, chairman TJAC Ab Quyoom Wani condemned the police action on the protesting teachers and leaders of TJAC who were marching towards Rajbhawan Jammu in a mega demonstration. Wani said that the large contingent of police stopped the historical demonstration and used Lathi charge and force to foil the peaceful demonstration. He condemned the police action in which hundreds of TJAC leaders, activists and teachers were bundled in police station. In the meeting all the leaders showed solidarity and sympathy with the teachers of Jammu division besides teachers at hunger strike at Jammu and Srinagar.
President EJAC hailed the courage and unity of teaching fraternity and asked the government not to test the patience of teaching community any more.
Wani urged upon Governor of the state Satya Paul Malik, Advisors to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie, B B Viyas, Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam, Secretary Education Ajeet Kumar Sahu for their immediate intervention to implement 7th pay commotion in favour of SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters besides linking of their salaries with state sector otherwise teaching fraternity will have no option other than to intensify the agitation till its logical conclusion. He said that the protest of teaching fraternity on Sunday (16-9-2018) is an eye opener for the government because teaching fraternity never wants to put the future of our students at stake and TJAC leadership has always opted other options to press their demands instead of lockout programme of schools.
Qayoom Wani also hailed the support of civil society for genuine and legitimate demands of teachers.