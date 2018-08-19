TISS, JKEDI hold 6-day Faculty Development Program

Pampore, Aug 18:
A six-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) Saturday concluded at Pampore campus of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The Faculty Development Program was organized by JKEDI in association with Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. The program started on August 12, 2018. More than 40 faculty members of JKEDI from across the state participated in the program. They were trained by a three-member expert team from TISS, Mumbai headed by Prof. Satyajit Majumdar, Member of Governing Board of National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - an autonomous body of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with more than 37 years of experience in the field.
Prof. Samapti Guha, Chairperson, Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, School of Management and Labour Studies, and Mr. Raviraj Durwas, Program Manager (Incubation) at TISS were part of the team which conducted the program.
The program was aimed at building the capacities of the Institute faculty with special focus on designing training curriculum based on the needs of the aspiring entrepreneurs of the State, incubation practices, mentee-mentor relationships, approaches of problem identification, mapping and solving, etc. During the program special emphasis was laid on social entrepreneurship in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his address, Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray expressed gratitude to the resource persons from TISS, Mumbai and requested them to hold such kind of programs in the future as well.
Responding to the request of Director JKEDI, Prof Majumdar promised more such kind of programs to further strengthen the relation between the JKEDI and TISS.
The program was coordinated by Irtif Lone, Incubation Manager Arif Nabi, Incharge trainings.