Tippers carrying soil seized at Eidgah

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Administration on Thursday seized two tippers caught supplying soil for illegal earth filling of government land at Noorbagh area of Tehsil Eidgah.

An FIR was also lodged in the local police station against the tipper-owners.

Meanwhile the dispute between the IITM and locals at Sheeshgari Bagh Hyderpora over 6 kanals of common land was resolved after sustained efforts by Revenue officers.

The land was fenced immediately afterwards and will be developed as a playground.