‘Tipper terror’ creates fear among Bemina residents

People urge R&B Deptt to erect speed breakers on Budgam-Srinagar road
People urge R&B Deptt to erect speed breakers on Budgam-Srinagar road
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 31:
Residents of Bemina area have appealed the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) to raise speed breakers on Budgam-Srinagar road in order to get rid of speedy tippers that have created fear among the inhabitants.
They said since last two years, five persons have lost their lives and dozens have been injured in road rage by tipper drivers, but the government has failed to act.
“During morning and evening hours, it has become difficult for us to venture out of our homes as speedy tippers keep plying randomly,” they said.
Syed Ali, a local resident told The Rising Kashmir that tippers have created fear in the area. He said government should also implement speed governors to monitor these tippers.
“We lost many lives in the area by tipper accidents. Had there been speed breakers, maybe some lives could have been saved. But who cares for common masses here,” Ali said.
Another resident said, it is the shortest route to connect Budgam and Srinagar but local population has been horrified by these tipper drivers.
“Tippers can be easily spotted ferrying construction material in the broad daylight, which not only affects shopkeepers but also the pedestrians,” he said.
Recalling a recent road accident at Khomeini Chowk, in which two pedestrians were injured by a fast-moving tipper, he said the area has been witnessing such incidents on regular basis.
He said neither there is any speed limit nor the tipper drivers cover the material they carry in their vehicles. “Despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities to take action, no action has been taken in this regard so far and the tippers continue haunt people,” he said.
The residents have appealed the R&B authorities to construct speed breakers in the area so that they get a sigh of relief from the fast-moving tippers.
irfanahyatoo@risingkashmir.com