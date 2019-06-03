Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

A tipper driver was killed in a road accident at Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.
An official told Rising Kashmir a tipper (bearing registration number JK01N-9246) turned turtle near Ganiwan on Srinagar- Leh highway, resulting into critical injuries to the tipper driver.
The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie son of Sonawullah Ganie resident of Fraw Gund.
Police has registered a case and started further investigation.
