Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

June 03, 2019 | Umar Raina

A tipper driver was killed in a road accident at Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official told Rising Kashmir a tipper (bearing registration number JK01N-9246) turned turtle near Ganiwan on Srinagar- Leh highway, resulting into critical injuries to the tipper driver.

The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie son of Sonawullah Ganie resident of Fraw Gund.

Police has registered a case and started further investigation.