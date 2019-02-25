Tinkering with special status unacceptable: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 24:
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has said that any tinkering with the special status of J&K would further alienate the people.
“BJP should not even think about touching Art 35A), which grants special privileges to residents of the State,” Mir said.
He said BJP, which has lost the ground miserably, was trying to mislead people to gain mileage under the garb of tinkering with special status of the State. “It will prove to be disastrous.”
Mir said the special status granted to J&K is a settled issue. “Any misadventure with regard to Art 35 will further deepen the alienation among the people and it will set on fire the entire J&K”.
He said BJP on the behest of RSS and other communal forces seems hellbent upon to tinker with the Art 35 A.
“We caution BJP that fallout of any tinkering with Article 35A will be disastrous and disturbing. Nothing can be achieved by tinkering with the special status of the State,” he said.
Mir appealed political parties to join hands and protect special status of the State.