Tinkering with Article 35A will be like setting powder keg on fire: Mehbooba

July 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, Sunday warned the Government of India (GoI) against revocation of Article 35-A, saying any tinkering with the state's special status or identity would be akin to setting a powder keg on fire.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of PDP’s 20th foundation day at Sheri Kashmir Municipal Park, Mehbooba said any hands touching Article 35A, “would not only burn, but the whole body would be burnt to ashes.”

"We want to tell the Central government that tinkering with Article 35-A will be akin to setting a powder keg on fire,” she said.

Mehbooba also asked party workers to gear up to defend the interest of state and protect Article 35A which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past few days, rumours were rife in Kashmir, about GoI’s preparations to abrogate Article 35A.

Article 35A protects the demographic status of the Jammu and Kashmir by allowing state legislature to define permanent residents of the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered deployment of 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the Counter Insurgency (CI) grid and maintain law and order situations in the State.

The additional deployment of forces in the state came a day after National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Kashmir.

“Today, the situation is not conducive. They (GoI) have destroyed every institution here. J&K Bank has been overtaken. Slowly, they are making sure to make Kashmiris weak politically as well as economically,” Mehbooba said. “We (PDP) have to fight against such forces. Nobody will come to our rescue.”

Mehbooba said PDP leaders are deliberately being targeted as it was the only party based on principles and has “always stood like a wall to defend the state’s special status.”

“Naem Akhtar sahib was targeted for no reason. Our legislator Aijaz Mir was called by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Don’t be surprised even if Mehbooba Mufti will be jailed tomorrow,” she said.

Mehbooba said her father Mufti Sayeed’s decision to make an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was to resolve Kashmir issue and “not to grab power.”

“If Mufti sahib was after power, he could have easily made an alliance with Congress. But his vision was to see Kashmir issue resolved,” she said. “He (Mufti Syed) always talked about state’s special status, its own constitution and flag.”

Mehbooba said the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) between BJP and PDP, saw BJP making a pledge that it won’t touch the special constitutional status of J&K and would pursue a policy of engagement and dialogue with Pakistan and separatists for the resolution of Kashmir problem.

“Till the time we kept BJP engaged, we insulated the state from any step from the Centre against our special status. It was no small thing to get Modi led union government to announce month long ceasefire in the state, appoint a cabinet secretary rank interlocutor and make many offers of unconditional dialogue at the level of union home minister level. But we did achieve all this,” she added.

Mehbooba also criticised National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah for his remarks that the fate of Article 35A should be decided by the Supreme Court.

“Omar sahib said let Supreme Court decide the matter. But are we ready to compromise on Article 35A even in court ? We need to defend it on all fronts,” she said.