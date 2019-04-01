Tinkering with Art370, Art 35-A will alter GoI and JK’s relationship: Sajad

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Sunday said Article 35-A and Article 370 are the articles of trust and any thought of tinkering with them would alter the relationship between J&K and the Union of India.

Reacting to Arun Jaitley’s remarks on Article 35-A, Sajad said all provisions of the Constitution of India except Article 1 and Article 370 have been applied to J&K through Presidential Orders and not through amendments under Article 368 which requires an approval by two-third majority of both the houses of the parliament.

He said Article 35-A was in no way an impediment to investment and development in Jammu Kashmir.

"Investors are not willing to set up industry, hotel and private educational institutions in Kashmir due to the prevailing security situation and economic uncertainties attached to it," Sajad said.

He said that J&K is not the only State where non- locals are prohibited from purchasing land.

“All North Eaststates and even Himachal Pradesh have laws prohibiting non-locals from purchasing land. Why are politicians in New Delhi only against J&K’s special status? What are their views on Article 371-A to 371-K which guarantee provisions like Article 370 as applicable to North East states? Why do they forget that transfer of immovable property is prohibited in NE states and parts of HP as well,” the PC Chairman said.

Reiterating that Article 35-A and Article 370 are articles of trust, he said even thoughts of tinkering with these articles would be a sin.

“Article 35-A is a matter of faith and dignity for the people of the J&K through which the Constitution of India guarantees to safeguard the special identity and unique status of Jammu Kashmir. In matters of pride and identity, profit and loss is immaterial. Can a country allow a foreign country to undermine its sovereignty and national pride just for the sake of some monetary gains,” Sajad said.