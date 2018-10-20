Tin sheds, open skies for patients at Chattergam hospital
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 18:
Community Health Centre (CHC), Chattergam in central Kashmir’s Budgam district is craving for attention as it functions in tin sheds, while the health department has failed to complete the construction of the hospital building.
Residents of Chattergam said they are suffering due to lack of a building for the hospital which was upgraded from PHC to CHC but the posting of staff has been put in abeyance.
Sanna Bhat, a patient who went to the hospital few days ago but was astonished to see patients getting treated in tin sheds and termed it unfortunate.
“Doctors often stay away from duties. Only two doctors remain available. I had to wait for two hours to get my turn as there was one doctor. This is very bad. Patients are suffering,” she said.
The health facility caters to Dangerpora, Chattergam, Sanzipora, Khanda, Checkpora, Kanipora and other adjoining areas and due to lack of facilities patients are compelled to go to private hospitals. Even patients of Pulwama have easy access to it despite that authorities are in slumber.
“It is centrally located health facility but despite that, it has only two MBBS doctors and some medical officers. There is no consultant specialist like gynaecologist. We have a paediatrician who is a medical officer but he has a diploma in paediatrics,” said an employee at the hospital.
The non-availability of doctors has affected maternity and child care services, forcing thousands of people to move to private clinics, which is unaffordable for many.
He said even minor surgeries are not performed. Outpatient department, wards and hospital store function in temporary sheds which is giving tough time to patients.
Inhabitants of Chattergam said the x-ray and ultrasound machines get halted when the electricity goes off.
The employee said even if a doctor is posted he/she doesn’t work with enthusiasm saying that working in such a hospital is impossible.
However, a new building is under construction but the locals alleged that its construction is going at snail’s pace over the years leaving people disgruntled.
There are few old-fashioned buildings too but doctors, as well as paramedical staff, are wary of working in these building taking a toll on patients care.
BMO Chattergam, Dr Kausar Amin said they have repeatedly asked the department to post the staff to provide best healthcare services to the patients.
“The existing staff is equal to that of PHC despite its up gradation. The new building is under construction and it is in the final stage. We are going to start theater in the new building,” she said.
Kumar, Ganai review developmental, security scenario in Doda, Kishtwar
Take stock of preparedness for upcoming Panchayat Polls
Kishtwar, October, 19: Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Friday visited Kishtwar and Doda districts to take stock of developmental activities in these districts besides reviewing preparedness for ensuing Panchayat Elections.
At Kishtwar the advisors convened a meeting with security agencies including Police and army officials to discuss the overall law & order scenario in the district.
SSP Kishtwar briefed the Advisors about the prevailing security situation and steps taken to ensure better police-public relations besides informing about security arrangements made for the upcoming Panchayat Elections.
The advisors later reviewed developmental scenario of the district. Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana briefed the meeting about the physical and financial achievements of the current and expenditure under CAPEX Budget including blacktopping of 75 km Road length, position of GDC Chatroo building, 100 bedded IPD building at District Hospital, Kishtwar, Polytechnic College building, SC Hostel, establishment of JNV in Kishtwar, latest status of Naigad Water Supply Scheme where pipe lines were laid down upto 21.5 km out of 32 km, 12 far flung villages including Machail were electrified out of 44, and left out villages were provided Solars and Generator with the assurance that all villages will be electrified by the end of this financial year.
To further uplift the developmental process in the district and to provide better amenities to the people, the Deputy Commissioner put forth various issues that need intervention of the government including release of additional funding in key areas besides other languishing projects. It was also requested to look into issue regarding repairs of dilapidated bridges constructed by Forest Department since in year 2015 an order has been issued where forest department has been directed not to undertake any bridge work.
At Doda, Advisors held a meeting with top brass of police, Army, BSF and CRPF to discuss the overall law and order in the district. SSP Doda briefed about the overall security scenario in the area and the development in place for counting scheduled tomorrow.