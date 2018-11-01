Timing of Education deptt offices changed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Oct 31:
Director of School Education on Wednesday ordered change in timing for all the offices of Education Department in Jammu Division.
As per an order issued by Director School Education Jammu, the offices of School Education Department of Jammu division (Except Educational institutions) shall observed office timings from 10 am to 4.30 pm w.e.f November 01 onwards.
Pooja holidays from Nov 5
JAMMU, Oct 31: The government on Wednesday announced five Pooja holidays for Government and Private Schools of Jammu Division, starting from November 5.
As per an order issued here today by Director School Education Jammu, all the educational institutions including recognized private schools upto Higher Secondary School level of Jammu division will observe Pooja Holidays with effect from November 5 to November 9.