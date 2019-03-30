Timing changed for public hearing on March 30th

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The office of the Advisor to Governor K. Skandan today issued new timing for the public hearing camp at Convention Centre, Canal Road Jammu on Saturday 30th March.

As per the communication public hearing camp will start at 12 noon and will end at 2 pm.

The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the said venue.

