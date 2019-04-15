Time to seek answers from PDP: Omar Abdullah

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday asserted that the ensuing parliamentary elections provide right opportunity to the people to seek answers from PDP on the implementation of the promises it made while canvassing for 2014 Assembly elections.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Larnoo Kokarnag, party vice president said that promises that were made by PDP during the run up for 2014 assembly elections turned out to be big lies. “People have every right to seek answers from PDP and its leadership. Its high time for people to take account of past years of the PDP led coalition government. They had said that relations with Pakistan will improve, contrary to it we have the clouds of war looming over us. We saw our educated youth joining militant ranks; we saw some highly educated scholars, teachers joining militant ranks, such is the level of disenchantment in our youngsters. The rampant nepotism and corruption has disheartened the youth. There was no expansion in tourist related activities.”

“PM Modi says that he gave gas cylinders to every family, but what good will an empty cylinder do? Cooking gas has become dearer and costs RS 1000 at present. How will the underprivileged class afford to refill the cylinders at RS 1000? What was the fate of the proposed Tunnel that would have connected Kokarnag to Kishtwar? How many new roads were they able to lay during their stint in government with BJP? These are the questions that PDP should respond to. Today we cannot use our highways, god forbid if there is any urgency, how can those living in remote areas take patients to city hospitals? This is what they have done to our state of affairs. Nonetheless we have to usher in a new era of peace, development and justice in our state. The state faced immense hardships since BJP-PDP joined hands.”

Flaying PDP for letting down the people, he said, “Things would not have been such, if PDP had the sincerity of thought. But, they had any, PDP president herself affirms that she joined hands with BJP to keep her flock together. This underscores the fact that, her joining hands with BJP was not on the grounds of promoting agenda of development and peace. Now the time is apt for us to seek answers from them on unleashing torments on people. You should seek answers from them on the intimidation, repression, crackdown, blinding, maiming, which was unleashed on you? Unfortunately PDP betrayed people by berating their mandate, now it’s your turn to give befitting reply to them through ballot on the polling day.”

Omar said that our very well being, identity and future is associated with Art 35-A. “However PDP in its lust for power hunkered down before BJP and implemented GST in our state. The implications of which are felt by each one of you in the form of heavy tax deduction on every items from edibles to mobile recharges. You can gauge the consequences as to what will happen if god forbid Art 35 A is tinkered with,” he said.

Omar said that the Gujjar and Bakarwal community was never on the development radar of the former BJP-PDP coalition since they joined hands. “The community continued to be at the receiving end due to the imprudent policies of the PDP-BJP coalition. We saw attempts were made to snatch the right of Gujjars over forests. All along we saw Gujjars being intimidated. Now it is your turn to give them the answer through the use of ballot,” he said.