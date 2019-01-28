Time to resolve Kashmir dispute: Shah Faesal

‘Attempting military solution to political problem will only fill graveyard’
Srinagar:
Former IAS officer, Shah Faesal, on Sunday said that it was high time for the resolution of the Kashmir issue—as attempting “military solutions to political problems would lead to nothing but graveyards.”
In a tweet, Faesal said, “Attempting military solutions to political problems will lead to nothing but graveyards on this side and graveyards on that side.”
“Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kupwara Massacre, my solidarities are with the people of Kashmir and their sacrifices,” he added. “Time for resolution is now,” Faesal said.
Faesal—who had resigned as an IAS officer was commenting on the killing of 27 persons including three policemen by the army on January 27, 1994, in Kupwara town.