April 10, 2019 |

Time to ostracize BJP, PDP: Mir to masses

Srinagar: Maintaining that PDP-BJP “unholy alliance” was a big source of alienation among the people in the State, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir appealed the people to rise to the occasion to defeat these parties and to ostracize them as they have always exploited common masses for the sake of electoral gains and to grab power.

Mir also cautioned the people about the political gimmicks of PDP and other BJP sponsored Parties in the valley, saying that only Congress Party can unite and safeguard the interests of people in all the three regions of the State.

Mir was addressing Elections Rallies in Lolab, Tangdhar and Sumbal in Kupwara and Bandipora. He was accompanied by Senior Party Leaders Haji Ab. Rashid Dar, Gulam Nabi Monga, Usman Majeed, Muhamad Muzaffar Parray, Haji Farooq Mir (INC Candidate), Imtiyaz Parray, Irshad Ahmad Wani and others attended by thousands of people.

While addressing largely attended election rallies in Kupwara and Bandipora districts, G.A. Mir hit out at BJP PDP for exploiting people for the sake of votes and reminded the people about the designs of both PDP & BJP, who compromised on their (people’s) mandate after coming into power, all the promises made by them have fallen flat, now they are again trying to mislead people by raking up sensitive issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir State.

Dividing people on caste and religion basis was the benchmark of BJP, but they stand exposed before the people, as a result, there is a great acrimony against them, he (Mir) felt confident that people will defeat the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary Elections miserably and will vote in favour of Congress Party and others secular forces in the country.

PCC President also hit out at PDP and other smaller political groups who are in the fray with the active support of BJP RSS and cautioned the people about their designs, he urged the people to defeat them in the upcoming elections in the State.

Referring to the PDP BJP rule in the State, G.A. Mir said PDP cannot escape the responsibility of damages caused to peace in Kashmir valley, it was under PDP rule in which hundreds of people were maimed and killed, even children were not spared for no fault of theirs, PDP has presided over darkest era of the State especially in valley.

He said it is the Congress Party alone which stands guarantee to safety, security and development of the people, for the fact, Congress Party is an instrument of service and will continue to strengthen the people in all the three regions, Mir added and reiterated Party’s commitment to address the issues concerning people besides ensuring equitable development of all the three regions.