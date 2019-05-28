Time to move quickly on execution of dev projects: CS asks Admin Secys

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Monday directed the Administrative Secretaries to quickly move ahead with the execution of projects/schemes upon cessation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“Now that Lok Sabha Elections and MCC are over, it is time to quickly move on with the developmental work” he observed.

Chairing a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) here, the CS urged Administrative Secretaries to undertake tours of the districts to review the status of projects/schemes being implemented by their respective departments and also listen to public grievances.

He asked Administrative Secretaries to also set aside two hours each day for listening to the public grievances in the Secretariat.

The CS shared with the Administrative Secretaries the concept of District Secretaries and Back to Village Programme, which is being devised on the directions of the Governor to give fillip to the development process and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances and faster service delivery.

He asked Administrative Secretaries to submit details of the number of Class-IV vacancies in their departments to General Administration Department (GAD) so that a consolidated list of Class-IV vacancies could be referred to the Services Selection Board (SSB) for recruitment against these posts.

While emphasizing on making Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) vibrant institutions for delivering development in the villages and urban centers across the state, Chief Secretary urged Administrative Secretaries to ensure devolution of functions/funds to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies as are delineated under the relevant schedules.

He asked Administrative Secretaries of PW(R&B) and Tourism to develop wayside amenities along the Mughal Road including construction of shelter sheds and make available road opening machinery at appropriate locations. He also stressed on undertaking immediate repairs of dilapidated road stretches and potholes for smooth movement of traffic on the Mughal road.

The CS also undertook a detailed review of the availability of essential commodities in the Kashmir Division particularly in view of disruptions to regular movement of trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. He asked the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to further activate the market checking squads to regulate prices.

He also reviewed the status of Bio-Metric Attendance System and asked Administrative Secretaries to ensure punctuality of staff in their offices in the Civil Secretariat and their subordinate offices for prompt public service delivery.