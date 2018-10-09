Time running out for politicians who thrive on militancy: MoS PMO

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Union Minister of state at PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday said that the time for the politicians who allegedly thrive on militancy in Jammu and Kashmir was “running out”.
According to a statement, while talking to mediapersons after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward No.53 in Trikuta Nagar for the ongoing ULB polls said: “The message is loud and clear that time is running out for such politicians and political groups who had, over the last 20 to 30 years, got used to thrive on militancy, in an atmosphere of vacuum without facing any democratic competition.”
He said that “no force on earth can hold back the people of Jammu & Kashmir who have moved ahead to become a part of New India's development journey”.
“The leaders, who have been dissuading people from participating in the election process, are the ones who have, over the last several decades, sought to project their indispensability by intimidating the genuine democratic forces,” he said.
“Nevertheless, however much they may try to thwart this phenomenon, even though unsuccessfully, there is going to be no looking back now,” he added.
Singh claimed that the common people, particularly the youth, including those from the Kashmir Valley, “have seen through the hypocrisy and duplicity of such leaders who demand dynastic autonomy for themselves, but do not support democratic autonomy for duly elected local representatives”.
“Through the ballot box, the youth of Kashmir have reiterated their aspirational urge which is as intense as that of the youth in any other part of the country,” he added.
He said that the recent trend of Kashmiri youth emerging meritorious in prestigious All-India exams like IAS / Civil Services, IIT-JEE, NEET is an “indicator that the youth of Kashmir do not wish to miss out the opportunities unfolding in India”.
“The substantial turn - out of women voters in Kashmir Valley is an endorsement of Modi's revolutionary pro- women reforms,” he said.