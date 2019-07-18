Time right for holding assembly elections in JK: Cong

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir Wednesday said time was right for holding assembly elections in the State.

While addressing a day long convention of Block Congress Committee at Shahabad, Veerinag in south Kashmir, Mir said people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst hit in absence of an elected government.

He said the inordinate delay over holding of polls is questionable and demanded holding of assembly elections, at the earliest.

Mir said the state has witnessed ugliest situation in every respect due to negligent and dictatorial attitude adopted by the BJP government. “The BJP government has ignored the urges and aspirations of the people of the state”.

“How long will State remain under Governor’s rule,” he questioned.

Mir said people in all the three regions are feeling isolated in absence of the elected government.

“Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely on every count. The Government of India should change its J&K policy, paving the way for holding Assembly Elections without any further delay to give respite to people”.

Mir said Congress was the only unifying force in the country and State. “Congress will do its utmost to safeguard the interests of the people of the State”.

