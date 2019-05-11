About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

TIME magazine portrays Modi as ‘India’s Divider in Chief’

The TIME magazine has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline and a secondary one that reads “Modi the Reformer” as the country enters the final phase of the mammoth general election.
The American magazine's May 20, 2019 international editions - the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and South Pacific - feature the Modi cover story with the main headline "India's Divider in Chief" while the US edition has a cover story on Democrat Elizabeth Warren who is running for the White House in 2020.
The article "India's Divider in Chief" is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.
The cover depicts a portrait of 68-year-old Modi.
It also said the opposition Congress party has little to offer other than the dynastic principle.
A second article, by Ian Bremmer, treats Modi far more positively, suggesting that Modi is “India’s best hope” for economic reform.
Bremmer is president and founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm.
The articles inside the magazine have the titles "Can the World's Largest Democracy Endure Another Five Years of a Modi Government?", written by Taseer and "Modi Is India's Best Hope for Economic Reform", by Bremmer.
Taseer's article notes that "If in 2014 he (Modi) was able to exploit differences in order to create a climate of hope, in 2019 he is asking people to stave off their desperation by living for their differences alone.
The whole article is based on the Hindu-Muslim relations and and blames Modi for being pro-Hindu.
It is not the first time when the magazine has come with critical commentary about Modi.
In its published article in 2012, the magazine described him as a controversial, ambitious and a shrewd politician.

