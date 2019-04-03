Time for secular forces to defeat BJP: Tarigami

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday said that India is not about Modi or Amit Shah but its beauty lies in its democratic and secular fabric.

Hitting out at BJP from left, right and centre, Tarigami said that the country’s openness to social and religious minorities and regional differences is at serious risk. “We should not believe in hollow developmental lectures of BJP. The reality is that these hollow claims and superficial love of BJP for country hides the frightening and shrill reality of an increasingly Modi-led Hindu dominance of India,” Tarigami said.

He said Modi’s regime effectively encouraged – a saffron-clad army of Hindu activists who created havoc across country. “It’s time for secular forces to join hands and keep BJP out of power. BJP destroyed institutions for vote politics. It spews venom against minorities and plays communal card to attract voters inimical to peace,” he said

