Time for Kashmir Press to launch peace offensive

Journalism is an exciting profession despite UN frequently alerting that “it is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world”. The obvious reference is to the increasing number of killing of journalists in the conflict zones like Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Philippines. While more and more trained journalists are taking up journalism as their exhilarating career with reasonably promising pay packets, the danger continues to lurk over the journalists in the politically sensitive Kashmir, even though it is not as serious as in nineties when Pakistan-sponsored militancy had immobilized the valley. It is not to say that there was no State intimidation, strategically used as a counter to militants’ pressure. Militancy had taken a heavy toll of public and private institutions in Kashmir with one institution after another collapsing and the Media was no exception. In the face of selective killing of media persons in Srinagar beginning with Lassa Koul, there was exodus of the media persons hailing from outside the state and those belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community.
Kashmir was not like this earlier. The Press was not so brazenly anti-India as was in militancy period. In fact, the press then commanded huge respect. But things turned bad to worse from 1989 and the journalists came under dreadful pressure- ‘do it our way or get a bullet’. Submission to the militants’ gun cannot be better explained than the ‘apology’ published by Gh. Mohd Sofi, Editor of Srinagar Times to the militant commanders for his failure to accommodate press notes of every ‘tenzeem’ on his newspaper’s front page as they had commanded. It was a black chapter of Kashmir Journalism.
Having worked closely with Kashmir media in that frightening environment as Director Information, I know how journalists had to make a tight rope walk to survive from the militants on the one side and on the other, the pressure of the State including security forces, and at times, when it became unbearable, suspension of publications was the considered option. One such decision came in 1996 when the Editors of Daily Newspapers suspended publications for 45 days rather to continue to publish slain militants’ objectionable obituaries despite militant threat. It was, indeed, historic decision and a turning point in their collective and determined fight to break the “shackles of submission” to militants and restored their independence to choose what to publish and what not to publish. It was a jarring but momentous journey of the local press from a perception of militants’ ‘mouthpiece’ to the present day vibrant and by and large independent press.
The growth of newspapers in J&K was slow before Independence. While a bi-lingual 8-page weekly “Vidya Vikas” came out in 1867 with Maharaja Ranbir Singh as its patron, the first ever independent newspaper in J&K was the Urdu weekly Ranbir published on June 24, 1924 from Jammu by the doyen of journalism, Lala Mulkh Raj Saraf. The second newspaper permitted was Vitasta of Prem Nath Bazaz in 1932 followed by Martand published by Pandit Kashap Bandhu and many more followed like Khidmat, Khalid Kashmir, Roshni, Hamdard, Nuvjug, and many more came up in fifties like Mashaal, Aftab, Zamindar, and Kashmir Post etc.
The first English newspaper was Kashmir Times published by one Abdul Rehman Mitha of Lahore which ceased publication with creation of Pakistan. In Jammu, there were a few newspapers, all Urdu weeklies, which included Chand, Pasbaan, Gulab, Amar, Sadaqat (from Mirpur). Later on, other newspapers also came into being which included Savera, Sandesh, Sach, Jai Sandesh, Nai Zindgi, Ujalla, Kashmir Times etc. In 1964, Daily Excelsior started publishing from Jammu.
From 1928 to 1947, 67 newspapers were allowed in the State- 44 in Urdu including 3 in Muzaffarabad, 11 in Hindi, 10 in English and two in Kashmiri. In Ladakh, one journal by the title of “La-dvagi-ag –bar” was brought out by Moravian Missionary in 1903 but it is not known till which year it survived.
In 1954, a 4-member delegation of Srinagar Editors participated in the first session of the All India Newspaper Editors Conference at Delhi. The delegation comprised Moti Lal Misri (Mashaal) Nand Lal Wattal (Khidmat), ON Dhar (Kashmir Post) and Badri Nath Mottu (Martand).
As per RNI data, 281 new newspaper tittles were registered from 2001-2010 and 306 from 2011-2013, an unusual increase. The registered titles in J&K have gone up to 1075 including 326 dailies and 508 weeklies (only 467 are approved for State Govt. advts.). Of these, only 409 newspapers (including 250 dailies &132 weeklies) communicated their claimed circulation figures for 2016-17 which put their collective circulation at 93, 82, 944, (78, 75,795of dailies and 12, 45,017 of weeklies). The English dailies (124) had circulation of 45,50,0057 and Urdu dailies (81) 22, 30097 circulation.
For many years, Urdu press had complete sway over Kashmir readership and New Delhi and Jammu English newspapers satiated the reading thirst of English readership. In late eighties, an English Weekly, Greater Kashmir, was launched that later became a daily. Ten years ago, a career journalist launched another English Daily- Rising Kashmir, to provide an unbiased forum for airing all view points and promoted constructive interface without prejudices. Perhaps, it is the first leading paper to carry Jammu’s point of view on critical issues.
While the press, now by and large, free from threats from any quarter, the pressure of the conflict situation in Kashmir journalists still continues. But unlike nineties when India was not printable in local press except for bad reason or in advertisements, today, the Editor has no such diktat for not publishing anything. Same is the case of carrying statements and appeals of separatists and their mentors across the border. The level of acceptance by all sides has too increased even though some of the motivational material is causing more harm to the gullible sections of the people. In the changed scenario, Kashmir Press has a challenge in hand. Exercising editorial independence it should think of projecting events and carry inspiring material that has potential in checking bloodshed and bringing much needed peace. Bloodshed has never solved any problem rather it has compounded it. An independent press can raise its banner for peace. Let Rising Kashmir lead in peace offensive.
Author is former member of JKPSC
