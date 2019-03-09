Time for India, Pak to give autonomy to both sides of Kashmir: Farooq

March 09, 2019 | Junaid Kathju / Syed Amjad Shah

‘Nationalist BJP didn’t listen to anti-nationalist me when I opposed Masood Azhar’s release’

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday said New Delhi and Islamabad should come to talking terms and give autonomy to both sides of the divided Kashmir.

Addressing media persons at his residence in Srinagar while welcoming former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shafqat Ali Watali into the party fold, Farooq said Muslims were feeling threatened in India under the ruling party.

Watali had retired from his Police service on January 31.

“I think we are facing tragedies. It is unfortunate that a war is looming over our heads. We want peace. We want understanding between people,” Farooq said. “On one hand General Rawat (Indian Army chief) is telling Army to be ready, on other hand Imran Khan (Pakistan’s Prime Minister) is saying crisis is not over, and anything can happen.”

The three-time chief minister said Kashmir had been turned into a battlefield and it was time for both the countries to find a political solution to Kashmir.

“Time has come when India and Pakistan should give autonomy to both sides of Kashmir and there is no other solution to this problem,” he said.

On February 14, 40 CRPF men were killed after a local Jaish-e-Muhammad militant rammed an explosive-laden Maruti Ecco car into a CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The attack brought India and Pakistan to the precise of war.

Farooq said for the upcoming polls, the ruling party was creating a rift between various religions.

“Muslims and minorities are feeling threatened. The Prime Minister should make it clear that the elections are not for a particular party or to one sect of people. It belongs to all of us,” he said.

Farooq said there is a need to live in peace and harmony with each other, “otherwise this nation is doomed.”

On the arrest spree of Jamaat-e-Islami and separatist leaders, he said NC had made it clear that repressive measures would not solve anything.

“Dialogue is only way out. By sending Yasin Sahab to Jammu jail, will Maisuma (his residential area) be at peace,” the NC President said. “In Jagmohan’s (former J&K Governor) time, Jamaat-e-Islami was banned but what happened later: Prime Minister had to speak with the Hurriyat.”

He also welcomed Supreme Court’s order for a formal mediation in the Babri Masjid case.

Later in the day, addressing a function organised to celebrate Women’s Day at Jammu, Farooq questioned the Governor for banning Jamaat-e-Islamia and said there was a need to address Kashmir issue politically.

On whether Jamaat was linked to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, he said, “I have been the chief minister of Jammu Kashmir and I never received such information. HM is run by Salahudding from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).”

Targeting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Farooq said he had opposed the release of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Moulana Masood Azhar when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked.

“Who released Moulana Masood Azhar? Who took him to Kandhar (Afghanistan)? When I told them not to release Azhar, did they listen to me? Today, I am anti-national and those who took him to Kandhar are nationalists,” he said.

He said if NC comes to power with majority, they would give 33 percent reservation to the women in the Legislative Assembly.

He also insisted that the women reservation bill should be passed in the parliament.

“We empowered women in Panchayat with 33 percent reservation, and now women will get reservation in the assembly,” he said.

Irritated with a question on Indian Air Force attack in Pakistan, Abdullah said, “Media never tells the truth. They will never speak the truth. They are running news for someone else and indulging in propaganda of him.”