Time for change: Sajad Lone

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Peoples Conference, Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday alleged that the members of Parliament from traditional parties have always stood against the Kashmiris in the Indian Parliament and eroded the credibility of the Kashmiris in the rest of India.

Sajad while addressing convention to welcome prominent political workers at Baramulla said that Change would mean sending new people to Parliament outside the influence and domain of these twin traditional families.

“Let the rest of India also meet Kashmiris who would with pride defend their own people. The Kashmiris have a right for sincere espousal of their aspirations and grievances, at the national level. And maybe it is time that rest of India also gets to know the real truth in Kashmir and not be fed with traditional lies”, he added.

Stressing on the right of Kashmiris for sincere espousal of their aspirations and grievances at the national level, Sajad appealed for a chance to change. “I appeal to the people of Kashmir to give us a chance. We deserve a chance and the people of Kashmir deserve a change. Let the Parliament election herald an era of change. Please vote for Raja Aijaz Ali, who has an unblemished record as a senior officer in J&K Police.” Sajad was also accompanied by PC Parliament Candidate from Baramulla Raja Aijaz Ali, spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir and Sarpanch Sangrama Sheikh Manzoor Ahmed.

Among those who joined Peoples Conference include former JKNPP candidate Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Sarpanch from Hygam Shameema Begum and prominent political worker Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh.