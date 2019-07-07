Tik-Tok: A ticking time bomb

July 07, 2019 | Mohammad Taha Fayaz

Our young generation is indulged in this activity and is ignoring the basic purpose of education

Unlike YouTube, Face book & Instagram, where videos take a long time to upload, on Tik-Tok it happens in seconds. This social network app has become the most downloaded app on Google and apple store by beating out the ‘titans’ like Face book, Twitter, Instagram and snap chat. Tik-Tok is often referred to as “lip syncing” app which makes it sound like its some online karaoke experience. It is an app for making and sharing short videos. The videos are tall, not square, like on Snap chat or Instagram’s stories, but you navigate through videos by scrolling up and down; like a feed, not by tapping or swiping side to side. The Apps surging popularity exposes youngsters to some adverse comments and other potential abuse as well.

Media reports have documented cases of users being harassed with disturbing comments, while others have been asked for private contact or to post your images. This app is the latest obsession that gives parents and teachers a cause for concern after the popularity of dangerous online dares like blue whale challenge. Apart from homes and schools, teenagers have been spotted sharing videos in public places such as Roads, Railway stations, on bridges etc. There are some teens that are playing pranks, and goofing around with “duet” videos as they share a split screen with strangers. Though the locations of these posts may vary from shopping malls to school corridors and private bedrooms, they are increasingly becoming Instagram posts and Whats-App forwards in India leaving a danger alert for the society.

Unfortunately, our young generation is indulged in this activity and is ignoring the basic purpose of education and the goals for which they are here in this world. According to the reports, the average user uses Tik-Tok more than eight times a day and consumes about 4 hrs on the app daily. Tik-Tok has emerged as an explosion and is devastating the cultural and social environment. Our young generation is watching Tik-Tok in front of elders like normal videos. It is changing our minds and filling it with discrete and vulgar trend. This platform can also be used for good purposes by making some of motivational lessons etc, but it is inversely used for fooling our own nature. Due to obscene and violent videos on the platform, on April 3, the Madras high court asked the Tamil Nadu Govt to ban Tik-Tok, saying it encouraged pornography which could target child users. China based company had removed 6 million videos that violated the guidelines. The company has appealed against the stay against the ban, claiming it would harm free speech. "We are committed to continuously enhancing our existing measures and introducing additional technical and moderation processes as part of our ongoing commitment to our users in India," it said in an emailed statement.

People forget that the existing videos can still be shared on other social media platforms. A young person with Tik-Tok on his or her phone will in all probability be active on other social media and messaging apps. A better approach is to sensitize people about the way the app functions, and the information regarding its judicious use.