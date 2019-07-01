Tight security for Amarnath yatra

July 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin from Monday as the first batch of pilgrims left from Jammu on Sunday amid tight security that involves heavy security escort and technological monitoring of Yatra vehicles.

The 46-day Yatra will commence from 1 July and conclude on 15 August.

According to a senior official, police and paramilitary CRPF will escort the Yatra convoy from Jammu up to their base camps of Baltal in Ganderbal and Chandanwari in Pahalgam, Anantnag.

The first batch of 2234 pilgrims Sunday left from Jammu in a fleet of 93 buses, for both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

He said the security arrangements have been put in place that involves sector-wise deployment of Road Opening Parties (ROPs), law and order components of forces, area domination of the Yatra routes during night hours and technological monitoring of Yatra vehicles and pilgrims.

The official said for smooth movement of Yatra convoys, the Yatra routes have been marked in three main sectors. The sectors have been divided from Jammu to Jawahar Tunnel and then Jawahar Tunnel to Pahalgam and Jawahar Tunnel to Baltal.

“In between these main sectors, we have marked the places for effective command control. These places will be monitored by the SP rank officers,” a senior CRPF officer said.

He said the emphasis was also being laid on the security escort for the Yatra vehicles so that forces swiftly react to contingency.

A convoy of 20 vehicles of police and CRPF, 12 of them bullet proof vehicles will be accompanying the RFID-fitted Yatra vehicles.

RFID tags are attached to all the vehicles to ensure that no vehicle deviates from the designated route. It is to be ensured that the vehicle leaves the origin (Jammu base camp) and reaches the destination (base camps) on cut-off time stipulated by authorities, an official said.

The RFID-fitted vehicles will be monitored at the joint control rooms, he said.

Moreover, Amarnath Yatris are also given RFID-type (bar-coded) wrist bands to monitor their movement at various locations along the routes.

Road Opening Parties and law and order components of forces will remain deployed at all flash points falling near the Yatra routes, a snior CRPF officer said.

He said check points have been established at various intersections along the Yatra routes to ensure safe movement of Yatra vehicles and no suspicious vehicle is able to come on the highway during the movement of Yatra vehicles.

Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar sector), Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that elaborate arrangements have been taken for the peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

“Comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the Yatra. We also using CCTVs and UAVs to keep watch on the Yatra,” he said.

Sources said the vulnerable locations are under CCTVs surveillance including base-camps.

As it has been decided earlier, the security agencies will “secure /lock traffic on all link roads connecting with the Yatra routes to prevent militants from targeting the Yatra vehicles.”

Around 300 companies of paramilitary forces (each company comprises around 100 personnel), are deployed for the security of the annual pilgrimage, an official said.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra this year. Last year, 2, 85,006 pilgrims paid visit to the Amarnath cave during 45 days of Yatra period.

On June 26 Union Home Minister, Amit Shah reviewed security arrangements for the Yatra. He had directed all security agencies to ensure violence-free Yatra and no laxity in the process.