TIC Billawar holds multilingual mushaira

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 05:
The Tehsil Information Centre, Billawar, organized a multilingual Mushaira at Government Middle School, Koti on Tuesday.
As per an official, the poets recited their creations in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Dogri languages on various social evils like drug addiction, female feticide, gender disparity, illiteracy and dowry system.
Prominent among the poets who presented their writings included Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Ashok Amber, Karan Singh, Mir Qasim, Kishori Lal and Karun Sharma.
Head Master of the school Rajesh Singh Jasrotia was the chief guest while staff and large number of school students were present on the occasion, the official added.