Thrombolysis performed at a remotest hospital at Leh

A 48-year-old non local male was admitted in Community Health Center (CHC) Khaltsi, a remotest village 100 kilometers from Leh and diagnosed as a case of Inferior Wall MI (Heart Attack).
The patient was managed and intervened as per the protocol and thrombolysis was performed successfully under Save Heart’s Inititiative and reportedly the patient is doing good.
The team of the doctors that performed the thrombolysis included Dr. Tsering Angmo, Anesthetist, Dr. Wangchuk, Medical Officer, Spalzes, Lab Technician and other ER Staff.
Subsequently, another patient, a 28-year-old male with Myocardiac Infarction was also managed and throbmolized at the Emergency Room of SNM Hospital Leh by a team of Doctors including Dr. Nausheen and Dr. Lotus.
The "Save Hearts Initiative" launched by the Directorate on 21st December 2017 envisages to cover all major peripheral hospitals including Sub District Hospitals (SDHs) in network of peers with cardiologists Dr Imran Hafeez and Dr Irfan Bhat, wherein managing of cardiac emergencies will be established before referring them to Major City Hospitals.
The initiative more over focuses on upgrading cardiac emergency skills of medical officers posted across Kashmir Division.
More than 125 thrombolysis and around 1300 other cardiac emergencies have been managed under the Save Hearts Inititiative at peripheral hospitals of Kashmir Division till date.
Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Saleem ur Rehman appreciated the hospital administrator and the entire ER Teams of both the hospitals.
Moreover, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman today took stock of the progress made on account of shifting of District Hospital Ganderbal from old to new hospital building. On this occasion, senior officers of the Health Department including Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Ganderbal and engineers from the Executing Agency, JKPCC were present. DHSK directed the concerned officers to make sure that all the facilities are in place in the new hospital building before its made functional.