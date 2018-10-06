Throat slit body of Sopore civilian recovered

Noor ul HaqSopore
The dead body of a civilian, who was abducted by unknown gunmen few days ago at Unisoo area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district has been recovered from Chak Harwan area on Saturday morning.
Reports said the throat slit body of Tawseef Ahmad Ganie, 30, son of Mohammad Afzal Ganie was recovered from the orchards by locals.
Police said Ganie was picked up by masked gunmen from his shop on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. at Unisoo—some 15 kilometers away from main town Sopore.
Ganie, who actually is a resident of Tujjar village, was running a meat shop at Unisoo.
Senior Superintendent of police Sopore, Javid Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that the body has been sent for autopsy.
“Further details will be shared after proper medico-legal formalities,” Iqbal said.