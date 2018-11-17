Throat-slit body of one of the three abductees recovered in Shopian outskirts

Get - On the Play Store.
In the first phase of Panchayat elections 74.1 percent of voting was recorded on Saturday, as per official figures. In districts, highest turnout of 83.6 percent was recorded in Udhampur while as lowest turnout of 11.9 percent was recorded in Ganderbal district. District-wis...More
One among the three people who were abducted on Saturday morning from Sadipora Payeen village of Shopian, has been killed. A police official said that militants on Saturday morning abducted three civilians, Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Huzaif Kutay (Raja). "Two of them ...More
Two more youth were abducted by unknown gunmen, the second such incident in the day, from a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. A police official said that unknown gunmen abducted two civilians from Memander village of shopian. He identified the abducted...More
Twenty-six journalists were murdered in Pakistan in the last five years (from May 2013- May2018) and none of the killers have been punished, a report formulated by ‘Freedomnetwork’ and launched recently states. Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday &ldquo...More
The grievance cell of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved over 30,500 out of 31,469 complaints registered by it, officials said Saturday. Since the imposition of the governor's rule in the state on June 20 till date, the grievance cell has received 31,469 compl...More
An FIR was registered against a person for allegedly shooting a monkey to death and burying it in a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Saturday. The accused, Ram Narayan Ram, had shot the monkey dead and buried the animal in a farm outside Husenpur village ...More
The Education Department in north Kashmir's Bandipora township on Saturday organized a rally in a bid to appeal locals to admit their children in government-run schools. The department organised a rally of on-roll students in collaboration with the local community who marche...More
In Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded the lowest turnout of 9.7% while as Bandipora recorded highest 42%till 12 noon in the first phase of Panchayat Polls on Saturday. The poll percentage, according to offcials till 12 noon was: Srinagar 19%,Ganderbal 9.7%,Budgam 11.9%,Baramulla 36...More
A CRPF man died in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Awantipora on Saturday. Witnesses said CRPF personnel was injured a in road aaccident near Chachkote area of Awantipora. The injured was rushed to Public Health Centre Awantipora where he succumbed to injurie...More
15121 votes were polled in the 5 wards of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district for the first phase of panchayat elections till 11 a.m Saturday. An official said that in five wards of Kunzer, Uri , Parenpillan, Noorkhah and Kandi Belt Rafiabad 15121 votes were polled up t...More
Unknown gunmen have abducted three civilians from a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. A police official said that unknown gunmen abducted three civilians from Saidpora, Payeen viilage of shopian. The abducted persons have been identified as Farooq Ah...More
For the first time, the United States voted on Friday against an annual UN resolution condemning Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, dropping its practice of abstaining in the vote. The non-binding resolution was adopted in a General Assembly committee by a vote ...More
Train service has been suspended on Saturday for “security reasons” in Kashmir valley, where JRL has called for a general strike on the first day of the nine-phased Panchayat election being held today. All train runs will remain suspend in Kashmir valley on Satur...More
The UNenvoyforYemensaid Friday he intends to convene peace talks "shortly" inSwedenin a bid to end a war that has driven millions to the brink offamine. The Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels have shown a "renewed commitment" to work on apolitical solutionand have ...More
The number of people missing in a devastating wildfire in northern California jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday, authorities said, as the remains of eight other victims were found by rescuers. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had soared from 631 o...More
Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar and other districts on the first day of Panchayat polls. Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed Saturday morning following Joint Resistance Leadership’s call for shutdown on this day. Public and privat...More
The United nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has voiced concern and alarm at reports that up to 30 children have been killed during recent violence in Al Shafa village, in eastern Syria. Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, sa...More
Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began this morning amidst tight security. Polling is taking place in seven districts of Jammu division, six in Kashmir Valley and two in Ladakh. The polls are being conducted on the non-party basis. 427 c...More
A bomb killed at least two people and wounded eight others in Pakistan's port city ofKarachiFriday, police and hospital officials said. The blast reportedly damaged buildings and triggered panic in the densely populatedMalirdistrict. "A timed device planted underneath a push...More
The death toll among Afghanistan's security forces is nearing 30,000 since the start of 2015, AfghanPresidentAshraf Ghanihas said, a figure far higher than anything previously acknowledged. Ghani appeared via video link this week at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Inter...More
