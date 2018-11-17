About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Throat-slit body of one of the three abductees recovered in Shopian outskirts

Published at November 17, 2018 06:16 PM 0Comment(s)2652views


Throat-slit body of one of the three abductees recovered in Shopian outskirts

Javid Sofi

 
One among the three people who were abducted on Saturday morning from Sadipora Payeen village of Shopian, has been killed. 
 
A police official said that militants on Saturday morning abducted three civilians, Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Huzaif Kutay (Raja).
 
"Two of them were set free but the throat-slit body of the third person (Huzaif Kutaay)  was recovered from  an orchard in Landoora village of the district," the police official said. 
 
Huzaif is said to be a resident of Manzgam Kulgam who was running a bakery shop in Sadipora.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top