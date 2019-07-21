Throat-slit body found at Kokernag

July 21, 2019 |

Police on Saturday recovered throat-slit body of a man under mysterious conditions near Shivhard, Panzgam in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports reaching GNS said that some locals spotted the body at Shivhard area today morning and accordingly informed police about it.

Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, they said. SHO concerned police station Safdar also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Nizam-Din Khan (45) son of Taj Mohd Khan of Choont wadi Panzgam. He said that the throat slit body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities. A case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations taken up, he said.