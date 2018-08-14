Three youth thrashed in Lal Chowk

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Three non-local youth were thrashed Tuesday by people at Lal Chowk after they tried to hoist tricolour on historic Ghanta Ghar.
Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that three non-local youth attempted to unfurl tricolour on Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower).
“Trio were severely thrashed by the people. However, CRPF came to their rescue,” witnesses said.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that after the incident, people raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
A police official at Kothibagh Police Station told Rising Kashmir that they have detained three non-local youth from Lal Chowk.
He said that they have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
He said that police is investigating the matter.