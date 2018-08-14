About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unfurling Tricolour

Three youth thrashed in Lal Chowk

Published at August 14, 2018 03:51 PM 0Comment(s)3204views


Three youth thrashed in Lal Chowk

Irfan Yatoo

Srinagar

Three non-local youth were thrashed Tuesday by people at Lal Chowk after they tried to hoist tricolour on historic Ghanta Ghar.

Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that three non-local youth attempted to unfurl tricolour on Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower).

“Trio were severely thrashed by the people. However, CRPF came to their rescue,” witnesses said.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that after the incident, people raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

A police official at Kothibagh Police Station told Rising Kashmir that they have detained three non-local youth from Lal Chowk.

He said that they have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said that police is investigating the matter.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top