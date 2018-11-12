Three youth injured in scuffle inside lockup in Baramulla

Youth consumed poisonous substance: Family
RK CorrespondentBaramulla
Three youth were injured after they had a scuffle inside a lockup in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Police said the youth were injured after they fought with each other in the lock up at police station Baramulla.
The trio, according to police, were in lock up and under proper remand from court.
the injured youth are undergoing treatment at district hospital Baramulla and their condition is stated to be stable.
Two of the injured youth have been identified as Zeeshan and Anis old town area of Baramulla while third youth’s name was yet not known.
The youth were arrested 10 days ago from their home by Baramulla police.
Zeeshan’s father Manzoor Ahmad Dar said that police was “harassing them again on flimsy charges.”
“Today morning the youth have consumed some poisonous substance inside the lock up after they were told that they will be lodged under PSA. And police is not allowing the family to meet the wards in the hospital,” Dar said.
A top police official, however, termed it as a rumour and reiterated that the youth were injured in scuffle.
Superintendent district hospital Baramulla Syed Masood confirmed the incident said, "No poisonous substance was consumed by the youth.
“They had fought with each other inside the lock up," he said.
They were earlier arrested for their involvement in stone pelting in 2012-13 and were released on amnesty because they were minors at that time, according to the family.
