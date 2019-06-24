Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

June 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three youths were injured in government forces action amid complete shutdown in south Kashmir's Pulwama town on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to the streets and clashed with government forces in Pulwama town. The youth were protesting against the militant killings, reports said.

However, Goverment forces used pellets and tear smoke shells to disperse them resulting into injuries to three youths.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama where from one amkng them was referred to srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The injured have been identified as Asif Ahmad resident of Chaatpora Pulwama, Adil Asif Ahmad resident of Chaatpora Pulwama and Tanveer Ahmad.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to close down Boys' and women Degree colleges in Pulwama district. (GNS)

(Representational picture)