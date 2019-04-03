Three youth detained from Shopian village

Government forces Tuesday night detained three youth from Vehil village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
Reports said Umar Shafi, Asif Malik and Fayeem Shah, residents of Vehil village, were detained from their residences.
A police official said they were picked up for questioning.
