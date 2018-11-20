Three women among five injured in Shopian clashes

Javid SofiShopian
At least five civilians including three women were injured clashes between youth and government forces at Nadigam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Witnesses said clashes erupted in the area following the killing of four militants in a gunfight with government at Nadigam.
They said youth thronged to streets and threw stones on government forces who retaliated with tear smoke shelling and pellet firing in which five civilians including three women were injured.
Among the injured, Simran Jan daughter of Manzoor Ahmad has received bullet injury in abdomen, Meenu Jan has received bullet injury in foot, Rafia Jan daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat received bullet injury in leg and Bilal Ahmad was hit by pellets.
Doctors at district hospital Shopian said that they five patients with four having fire arm injuries and one pellet injury.
“Three have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” they said.
Meanwhile, clashes erupted at Main Chowk, Dalipora, Chatpora and Prichoo area of Pulwama after rumours spread that one among the militants killed at Nadigam Shopian was from Prichoo village.
Earlier, four militants and a Para commando were killed while two troops were injured during a gunfight at Nadigam village.
