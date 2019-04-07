Three teachers suspended for violating MCC in Kupwara

April 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three teachers, including district president of Employees Joint Action Committee, were suspended in north Kashmir's Kupwara district for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.

The trio allegedly participated in political rallies of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference (PC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, reports said.

The suspended teachers include Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Fayaz Mir (EJAC district president Kupwara); a lecturer at Higher Secondary School Hatmullah, Zaheer Ahmad Mirchal; a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Nawagabra Karnah; and Ali Gowhar Khan, Master Government High School Gundishart, Karnah.