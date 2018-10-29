Three suspected militants arrested after brief exchange of fire in Srinagar outskirts: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Monday claimed to have arrested three suspected militants after a brief shootout near Noora Hospital on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
Reports said a car was signalled to stop by government forces who had laid a nakkah at Narbal. The persons travelling in the vehicle fired upon the cops who retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of fire.
Police spokesman said that after the exchange of fire, three suspected militants were arrested.
“Among them one is injured,” police spokesman adding that arms and ammunition was also recovered.
The injured, reported said, was shifted to JVC hospital for treatment.
“Investigation has been started,” police said in a statement.