Published at September 16, 2018 04:15 PM 0Comment(s)1059views


Three structures gutted in Uri fire incident, nine sustained burn injuries

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

At least nine persons sustained burn injuries while as three structures including two shops were gutted in a fire incident in Uri area of Baramulla on Sunday.

Reports said that nine persons sustained burn injuries when fire broke out at Lone complex in Uri market on Sunday afternoon resulting in complete damage to two shops and a residential flat.

Eyewitness said that fire engulfed a gas shop also resulting in gas cylinder explosion creating fear in the area.

All the injured were rushed to Sub District hospital Uri for immediate treatment. Police said that seven persons with burn injuries were referred to Baramulla hospital for special treatment.

A team of fire tenders and locals, however managed to douse the flames.

Police identified the severely injured persons as Aijaz Ahmad, Ab Majeed, Azad Ahmad, Ab Gani Sheikh, Mohd Hafeez, Bashir Ahmad, Rakeeb Ahmad, Mohd Abdullah and Faqir Ahmad.

 

Picture used in the story is representational

